Koenigsegg Agera RSN Breaks VMax200 Top Speed Record [Video]
The previous VMax200 record of 240 mph was set in 2016 by the Koenigsegg One:1 with LMP1 racer Oliver Webb behind the wheel.
Koenigsegg Agera RSN. (Image: Facebook.com/VMax 200)
The most recent Koenigsegg Agera RS to be delivered, badged as Agera RSN, took to the track last weekend in the United Kingdom and emerged with a new VMax200 top speed record. VMax200 is a top speed event held several times per year at airfields around the UK. This edition of VMax was held on a 2.1km track at Kendew Barracks, east of Leicester.
Early runs saw the car’s owner, Neil Miller, at the helm, including one run up to 234mph with his son riding shotgun. An hour later, Koenigsegg factory driver Niklas Lilja took the wheel for the final runs of the day, topping out at 242 mph – a new VMax200 record.
Koenigsegg factory driver, Niklas Lilja said “The car was strong all day. We had to do a little fine tuning on the active rear wing as we progressed through the day so we probably left a few mph on the table for next time. Overall, though, it was a very satisfying event, and a good way to back up the experience we had setting five new world records in Nevada last year.”
Koenigsegg UK dealer, Tommy Wareham from Supervettura said “The car was unbelievably fast and we have a very happy owner here today. The One:1 that set a record in 2016 was software-limited to 240, which Oli hit quite early in the run. It’d be an interesting exercise to remove the limiter one day and see these two cars go head-to-head. Either way, it’s a wonderful thing that it took a Koenigsegg to break the record held by another Koenigsegg!
It should also be noted that there was a group of highly modified vehicles here today with incredible horsepower figures. To finish top of the table in production form against such dedicated, high-achieving privateers is a credit to the company.”
