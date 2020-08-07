Kolkata Airport Latest Int'l Flight SOP: Negative Test Mandatory 96 Hrs Before Departure

According to a new notification issued by the Government of West Bengal, passengers on chartered international flights landing at Kolkata Airport must have negative test results of Covid-19 not less than 96 hours before departure. On arrival, test reports of each passenger will be verified. Passengers having negative test report shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days. However, passengers who are found symptomatic on health screening at the airport shall be immediately isolated and take to a medical facility as per the existing protocol.

Ahead of this, authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport had announced that flight operations at the airport will remain suspended on all the revised seven days of total lockdown in West Bengal this month starting from August 5. The airport had suspended flight operations on July 25 and 29 due to total lockdown announced by the state government.

"As per the state government order dated 03.08.2020, flight operations at #KolkataAirport will remain suspended on the revised lockdown days: 5th, 8th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th & 31st August 2020," the Kolkata airport said in a tweet.

The West Bengal government had earlier decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. The West Bengal government on Monday announced changes for the fourth time in the complete lockdown dates in August and took all Sundays - a popular marketing day out of the purview of the restrictions.