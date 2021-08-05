As per the recently revised travel guidelines of the West Bengal Government, all in bound flight passengers from Pune, Mumbai & Chennai have to produce a mandatory RT-PCR negative report at the time of boarding for test conducted within 72hrs of flight departure, with effect from 8th August 2021.

Passengers from all the other cities, except Pune, Mumbai and Chennai, are exempted from RT-PCR report provided they have COVID-19 vaccination proof. If not, RT-PCR negative test report for test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure at the time of boarding will be applicable.

In April 2021, West Bengal government issued a directive to air passengers coming to the state from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chattisgarh to carry report of their RT-PCR negative status conducted 72 hours before boarding the flights.

However, these five states are now on green list, provided a vaccination certificate is shown at the time of boarding.

West Bengal earlier made RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from four more states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telegana. In total, passengers travelling from 9 states were needed to produce a negative RT-PCR report in order to enter the state via airport.

