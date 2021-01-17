Kolkata Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport, All 172 Passengers Safe

An IndiGo flight flying from Surat to Kolkata has made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport after it was diverted mid-air due to a technical reason. The flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers onboard, said Bhopal airport director. The reason for technical difficulty is not known as of now.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.