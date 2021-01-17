News18 Logo

auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Auto»Kolkata Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport, All 172 Passengers Safe
1-MIN READ

Kolkata Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport, All 172 Passengers Safe

Image for Representation. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Image Credits: Reuters)

The Indigo flight with 172 passengers onboard landed safely at the Bhopal airport and the reason for technical difficulty is not known as of now.

An IndiGo flight flying from Surat to Kolkata has made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport after it was diverted mid-air due to a technical reason. The flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers onboard, said Bhopal airport director. The reason for technical difficulty is not known as of now.

"An IndiGo flight, which was going from Surat to Kolkata, was diverted to Bhopal & made an emergency landing due to technical reason today. The flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers onboard," the Bhopal airport director said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...