Kolkata-Madar Weekly Express Diverted Due to Doubling Work; Check New Route

The doubling work is currently underway on the Katni-Singrauli rail section of Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway of Indian Railways. As a result, the movement of several trains will be affected.

For this, a non-interlocking block is being taken between Madwasgram and Niwas Road stations.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran of North Western Railway, the non-interlocking block is being taken by West Central Railway on Jabalpur division due to doubling work at Marwasgram and Niwas Road stations of the Katni-Singrauli railway section.

In connection with doubling work in the Katni–Singrauli section of Jabalpur Division in West Central Railway, the non-interlocking work at Marwasgram and Niwas Road stations has been planned. 19607 Kolkata – Madar Express (Journey Commencing o­n August 11) will be diverted via Garhwa Road – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Prayagraj Chheoki – Satna – Katni Murwara instead of Garhwa Road – Singrauli – Katni Murwara.

