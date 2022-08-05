CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kolkata-Madar Weekly Express Diverted Due to Doubling Work; Check New Route
1-MIN READ

Kolkata-Madar Weekly Express Diverted Due to Doubling Work; Check New Route

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 13:47 IST

Delhi, India

As a result, the movement of several trains will be affected.

A non-interlocking block is being taken between Marwasgram and Niwas Road stations.

The doubling work is currently underway on the Katni-Singrauli rail section of Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway of Indian Railways. As a result, the movement of several trains will be affected.

For this, a non-interlocking block is being taken between Madwasgram and Niwas Road stations.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran of North Western Railway, the non-interlocking block is being taken by West Central Railway on Jabalpur division due to doubling work at Marwasgram and Niwas Road stations of the Katni-Singrauli railway section.

In connection with doubling work in the Katni–Singrauli section of Jabalpur Division in West Central Railway, the non-interlocking work at Marwasgram and Niwas Road stations has been planned. 19607 Kolkata – Madar Express (Journey Commencing o­n August 11) will be diverted via Garhwa Road – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Prayagraj Chheoki – Satna – Katni Murwara instead of Garhwa Road – Singrauli – Katni Murwara.

first published:August 05, 2022, 13:25 IST
last updated:August 05, 2022, 13:47 IST