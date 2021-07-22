Kolkata Police Catches 191 Government Official Cars With Illegal Beacons in 72 Hours

Since 2017, the government has prohibited the use of beacons by VIPs such as ministers, lawmakers, and bureaucrats. Even the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Justice of India are barred from using the beacons and sirens. However, many people are not adhering to the restriction and, according to authorities, create justifications for being unaware of it. They had to show transport department notifications in order to persuade individuals to remove their beacons.

The use of beacons and sirens on the cars of politicians has been prohibited by the national government for many years. While most states and union territories have complied with the prohibition, and politicians' automobiles with beacons have become a rarity, the scenario is not the same in West Bengal.

The Kolkata Police Department has removed 191 illegally placed beacons from the cars of government workers. A few days ago, the cops began targeting similar automobiles. The unauthorised beacons were seized over the course of 72 hours.

According to a Cartoq report, an officer -who was also part of the crackdown — mentioned that the public servants who were apprehended during the checking included engineers, district judicial magistrates, additional district magistrates, divisional forest officers, deputy secretaries, chief medical officer of health, medical superintendent of government hospitals, deputy superintendent of police, sub-divisional officials, and sub-divisional officials.

Even a state minister was caught driving about with an unauthorised beacon on his car. For the operation, all traffic monitors and the special raids division of the traffic police department were picked.

A traffic sergeant said to, Telegraphthat they are stopping every vehicle using a beacon and respectfully inquire whose department the automobile belongs to. Then they ask for the rank of the officer in question and see if it is on the list that has been provided to them. If the person is authorized for the beacon, they will release the car immediately. If not, they are demanding that the officer complies with the federal order immediately.

