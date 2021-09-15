Kolkata Police To Add Over 200 Units of Tata Nexon EV to Its Patrol Fleet

Taking a step towards rejuvenating environmental health and reducing pollution levels, Kolkata Police has announced that it will switch its ageing fleet of patrol vehicles and turn it electric. The 15-year-old cop cars will be replaced with as many as 226 units of Tata Nexon EV gradually over a certain period of time. The department of deputy secretary, home and hill affairs is putting in Rs 8.82 crore to carry out the replacement in various departments like traffic police, wireless sections, and the primary law enforcement force of Kolkata.

Recently, the police department announced the addition of Mahindra TUV300 in its fleet of 4000 vehicles, including two-wheelers. In this fleet, around 200 cars were more than 15 years old, which will be discarded to make way for the eco-friendly Tata Nexon EV.

It is to be noted that the Nexon EV is not the first electric car to be driven by law enforcement officers in Kolkata. Earlier, they introduced the Mahindra e2O, the two-door electric hatchback for areas like Subhas Sarobar and Rabindra Sarobar, where people come to jog and exercise in the morning. Again, the aim was to cut back pollution levels as much as possible.

The Tata Nexon EV is a widely-bought car that promises a run of 312 kilometres on a full charge. However, the range varies depending on the driving conditions. The ARAI tested vehicle takes roughly an hour to reach battery levels of 80 percent through a DC fast charger.

The Kolkata Police will introduce the first batch of the Tata Nexon EV to the traffic police and other less mobile units covering a distance of less than 100 kilometers. According to estimates, the cost of running an EV will cost the department somewhere between Rs 0.90 and Rs1 per kilometer. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel vehicles are costing the department almost Rs.9 per kilometer, reports CarToq.

