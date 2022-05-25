Komaki Electric Launches DT 3000 and LY Electric Scooters, Price Starts at Rs 88,000

Expanding its electric scooter portfolio, Komaki Electric has launched two advanced models — DT 3000 and LY — priced at Rs 1.22 lakh and Rs 88,000 onwards, respectively. The DT 3000 comes with a unique battery while the high-speed LY with anti-skid functions, the company said in a release. Komaki Electric in January this year rolled out its first battery-powered cruiser motorcycle Ranger and e-scooter Venice. The introduction of the two new electric scooter models has expanded the company’s product portfolio to eight models with four of them coming in this year alone, Komaki said.

The launch of these vehicles also reflects the company’s commitment to aggressive R&D activities, production capacity, and prompt response to the ever-changing demands in the market, it said. “After receiving an overwhelming response from the customers, we are inspired to be back with two new EVs, the DT 3000 with its unique battery and LY with anti-skid functions,” said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

Powered by a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor with the patented advanced lithium battery of 62V 52AH, DT 3000 comes with a top speed of 80 km/hour and can run 180-220 km on a single charge. Similarly, LY will be the first electric scooter in the country targeted at the economy segment of riders, to have an anti-skid function, which will create the benchmark in the EV sector, Komaki said in the release.

Powered by a lithium Ferro-Phosphate battery, the high-speed LY provides a mileage of 80-90 km on a single charge, the company said. “Our new-age electric vehicles are widely acknowledged in the market for their high performance, low maintenance, and long service life, among others. Besides, with a dozen cutting-edge features and affordable pricing, Komaki offers excellent value for money to the customers,” Malhotra added.

