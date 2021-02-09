News18 Logo

Komaki Launches High-Speed Electric Scooter Range in India; Here are All the Details
1-MIN READ

Komaki Launches High-Speed Electric Scooter Range in India; Here are All the Details

Komaki SE. (Image source: Komaki)

Komaki SE. (Image source: Komaki)

The scooter also comes with front-mounted USB port, 3 riding modes as well as a separate cruise control switch.

Komaki has the TN95 and the SE electric scooters in India. The two scooters come with headlamps equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRLs) and an aerodynamic body fitted with a 3000-Watt motor.

The SE comes with dedicated front storage space for your phone and water bottles. The scooter also comes with front-mounted USB port, 3 riding modes as well as a separate cruise control switch – features offered by no other two-wheeler manufacturer in the market. And the Komaki SE is fully approved by the relevant government bodies.

Also Watch:

Equipped with an onboard self-diagnosis system, this smart scooter warns you just in time such that you may reach your destination safely. A few of the notable features on the scooter include 1.5 units of consumption per full charge of the Li-ion battery (removable battery for convenient charging), high-performance range of 95 km to 125 km in a single charge, mounted multimedia control switch with an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker, front and rear telescopic suspension with dual disk brakes for a smooth ride remote locking with added anti-theft features

This scooters are available in various bold colour options - Garnet red, Deep blue, Metallic gold, and Jet black. Komaki have proven to the world that an advanced and intelligent two-wheeler can deliver high performance and yet be easy on the consumers’ pockets.


