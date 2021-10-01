Komaki XGT-X1 Electric Scooter Gets Price Revision, Now Starts at Rs 45,000 in India

Komaki Electric Vehicles had launched its electric scooter – Komaki XGT-X1 – in the June of last year, and now, the vehicle has got itself a price revision and it now costs Rs 60,000 with the Lithium-ion battery and Rs 45,000 with the Gel battery. Komaki has also announced that it has sold over 25,000 units of its model XGT-X1 since its launch.

The Komaki XGT-X1 comes equipped with features such as telescopic shockers, anti-theft lock system, remote lock, synchronized braking system and more. Komaki is also offering a warranty of 2+1 (1-year service warranty) years in its lithium-ion batteries and 1 year in a lead-acid battery. The Komaki XGT-X1 is claimed to have a large trunk and comes with a smart dashboard, gets sensors for remote diagnostics and also comes with a remote lock.

Komaki XGT-X1 comes with what the company calls an iQ system and the company says that the XGT-X1 will offer its customers a range of up to 120 km on a full charge in Eco mode. Lastly, the vehicle gets sized-up BIS wheels for a better ride experience.

Also Watch:

Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “Years and years of research and development went into the creation of this model, and we’re delighted to finally launch it in the market. As always, we’ve focused on affordability while packing the vehicle with amazing features that are exclusive to Komaki Electric Vehicles. Given how the petrol prices and pollution levels are rising, I believe it’s about time we start switching to electric vehicles. People are beginning to embrace the change and as the charging infrastructure gets better, we’ll see more and more electric vehicles on our roads. It’s indeed the future we should look forward to.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.