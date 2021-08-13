Komaki XGT X5 Electric Scooter for Elderly and Specially-Abled Launched in India

Komaki has announced the launch of the XGT X5 which has been made with a focus on fulfilling the needs of the elderly and the specially-abled. The Komaki XGT X5 comes in two variants, the XGT X5 72V24AH is priced at Rs 90,500 and the Komaki XGT X5 GEL is priced at Rs 72,500 (all prices ex-showroom). Both the variants claim mileage of 80 km on a full charge. The electric scooters also come with a mechanical parking feature which is meant to prevent the two-wheeler from becoming involved in an accident.

As per the company, over 1000 units of the XGT X5 have already been sold to elderly and specially-abled citizens. Komaki says that the model is available across all dealerships in India and can be booked online following which the nearest dealership will initiate contact with the buyer. All Komaki models can be purchased through an EMI option as well.

The XGT X5 comes in two colour options - red and grey. The model is compatible with both – VRLA gel batteries and lithium-ion batteries. The fully equipped XGT X5 comes fitted with regenerative braking systems for enhanced safety. It also is claimed to have a repair switch that quickly fixes the problems identified during the self-diagnosis so that riders can safely reach their destinations, but the company has not exactly mentioned how this feature works.

Also Watch:

As a leading Electric Vehicle manufacturer, we feel that it is our responsibility to serve the people of this country without leaving anyone behind. We stand by our vision of creating a clean and green India as we embark upon newer journeys to delight our customers. We believe in investing in the happiness of the people, knowing they will continue to support us wherever we set our foot”, says Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here