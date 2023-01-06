Kota-Bina Railway Track To Remain Shut From January 6-21 Due To Doubling Work

The last phase of the doubling project work of the Guna-Bina section on the Kota-Bina railway line will continue from January 6 to 21. Due to the construction work, the trains passing through the Baran district of Rajasthan have been cancelled. Moreover, a few trains have been partially cancelled and others have been diverted to different routes. Railway Traffic Manager Hemraj Meena said that free non-interlocking work is being done at Piprai village, Gunrubamori, Mungavali, and Kanjia station, due to which many trains passing through the district have been stopped.

The Kota-Bina doubling work will continue in a 27-kilometre section and the second line on this section hasn’t been commissioned yet. After the completion of work on January 21, the movement of trains on the second line of this section.

Work on the four-kilometre section between Kota and Sogaria has also commenced. It is expected that the Kota-Baran Bina doubling project approved in the Rail Budget 2011-2012 will be completed by the end of January.

Meanwhile, trains have been cancelled between January 6 and 21. Neither will the trains be operated in the under-construction sections, nor will the trains have to stop at the station for crossing, reducing their travel time significantly.

The routes of many trains have been changed due to the doubling work and anyone travelling in trains from Kota crossing through the under-construction section can check the schedules online and carry out their bookings accordingly. The changed routes and cancelled trains may lead to huge inconvenience for people who have planned their trips according to the original schedules. Along with the reduction in the number of tickets available, the travel time of trains will also change.

The best way to travel for passengers is to go through all announcements about the Kota-Bina section and book tickets accordingly.

Read all the Latest Auto News here