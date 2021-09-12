Kriti Sanon Buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Worth Rs 2.43 Crore, See Details About SUV

After Arjun Kapoor, now actress Kriti Sanon has bought herself a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore (all prices ex-showroom) - which is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world. As per reports, Kriti gifted herself the SUV after roaring success of her recently released movie on OTT platform - Mimi. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV.

German premium automaker Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of their new flagship SUV – the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in India in June and it came at a starting price of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The GLS 600 4Matic is the first SUV to be launched by Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes-Maybach brand which is known for making ultra-luxury offerings across the world.

Their models are based on the already existing Mercedes-Benz cars and similarly, the GLS 600 4Matic is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV which is priced at Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom) in India. However, there have been major updates made to the car by Mercedes-Maybach in departments like the luxury features, design and creature comforts which makes the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale in India.

The company also mentioned that 50 units of the GLS SUV were assigned to the Indian market and Mercedes-Benz says that all of them have already been sold out. The next batch will arrive in early 2022.

In terms of design, the chrome-heavy nose is the first big away that this is not the regular GLS but the Mercedes-Maybach version of it. There is also chrome finishing done on the bumper and on the sides, it can be seen that the car sports larger alloy wheels and the Maybach logo on the D-pillar. Here too, and at the back, there have been chrome finishes added to up the luxury quotient of the SUV.

The insides, however, is where the luxury quotient is upped the most. While the design of the cabin remains similar to the GLS, which means it has two 12.3-inch screens stealing the limelight, it now gets Maybach-specific graphics. The interiors are now laid out with Nappa leather upholstery with unique design touches. There is a massive increase in terms of space as the Maybach GLS only gets two rows of seats with the rear seats being pushed back by a full 120mm as compared to the Mercedes-Benz version of the GLS opening up huge room for rear-seat passengers.

On the inside, the massive Mercedes-Maybach GLS gives the option of a 4-seater or 5-seater layout. The 4-seater version gets a fixed centre console for rear passengers which has a refrigerator in it which will come in handy to store champagne bottles along with champagne flutes for when necessary. Other features include ventilated seats with massage function, electronic panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with opaque roller blinds. Irrespective of which seating layout you opt for, the two outermost rear seats will come with recline function.

Powering the SUV is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that makes 558 hp and a massive 730 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The ‘EQ Boost’ hybrid system provides an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque on demand, as per Mercedes-Benz.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV competes against the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Range Rover Autobiography.

