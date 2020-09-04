KSRTC Commences Direct Bus Service Between Bengaluru Airport and Mysuru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is introducing a two-way direct bus service -- Fly bus -- from the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) to Mysuru from September 10, an official said on Wednesday.

"KSRTC is planning to introduce Fly bus service for the convenience of the travelling public enroute KIAB to Mysuru and back with effect from September 10," said an official of the road transport corporation.

Mysuru is 210 km southwest of Bengaluru.

With four to and fro services in a day, the Fly bus will take four hours to reach the destination. KSRTC has fixed the fare at Rs 750 per passenger.

The transporter operates services in 17 of the 30 districts across the state and also to Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The Centre today said five states -- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- account for 62% of the total active coronavirus cases in the country. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan added that Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70% of the total coronavirus deaths in India. "There has been 13.7% weekly decrease in the number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh, 16.1% decrease in Karnataka, 6.8% decrease in Maharashtra and 23.9% decrease in Tamil Nadu, 17.1% decrease in Uttar Pradesh," he added at a press briefing.

India’s Covid-19 tally raced past the 38 lakh-mark today as the country recorded the highest single-day spike of over 83,000 new Covid-19 cases. India saw 83,833 cases in 24 hours, while 1,043 fatalities drove the death toll to over 67,000. According to the Union health ministry, Covid-19 tally in the country stands at 38,53,407, including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated & 67,376 deaths. Yesterday, the health ministry had said that 54 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths. It also said that India’s case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.76 per cent, one of the lowest across the world. The global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent.