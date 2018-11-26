English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KTM 125 Duke ABS Launched in India at an Introductory Price of Rs 1.18 Lakh
The KTM 125 Duke comes with ABS and takes design inspiration from the KTM 200 Duke. With the features on offer, the 125 Duke is one of the most performance-oriented 125cc motorcycles in India.
KTM 125 Duke ABS has been launched in India. (Photo: KTM)
KTM has announced the launch of the much-awaited 125 Duke ABS in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). KTM is Europe’s leading motorcycle brand and is the fastest growing sports motorcycle brand in India.
KTM has a rich legacy in the world of racing spanning 65 years and over 295 World Championship titles and every KTM motorcycle is imbued with the best and the latest from the racetrack.
The 125 Duke carries the same KTM gene with 14.5 PS of power, strong-yet-light craftsmanship with a trellis frame and an aluminium swingarm. This is offered along with several premium types of equipment not seen in a motorcycle of this class like the upside-down front suspension, ABS and more. This makes the 125 Duke one of the most performance-oriented 125cc motorcycles in India.
KTM 125 Duke ABS takes design inspiration from the 200 Duke. (Photo: KTM)
Speaking on the occasion Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride. The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing”
The KTM 125 Duke ABS will be available across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India.
