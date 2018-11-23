English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.60 Lakh
The newly introduced KTM 200 Duke gets ABS by BOSCH which provides the bike with more stopping power than the standard model.
KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)
Bajaj Auto has introduced the KTM 200 Duke ABS at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom-Delhi). The 200 Duke produces 25ps of power and gets racing equipment like the trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and upside down suspension from WP. The newly introduced ABS by BOSCH provides the 200 Duke with even more stopping power. KTM Motorcycles are immensely popular in India and have a huge fan following, thanks to the design, power and pricing in the country.
KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)
Commenting on the introduction of the KTM 200 Duke ABS, Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said, “With the addition of ABS our customers will now have choice of both ABS and non-ABS versions on the KTM 200 Duke.”
KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)
The KTM 200 Duke ABS comes with 3 colours options - Orange, White and Black. The non-ABS variant of the KTM 200 Duke will continue to be available at a price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom-Delhi). KTM currently has 450 exclusive showrooms in India. KTM had earlier displayed the Duke 790 at the Paris Motor Show 2018. Here's our exclusive first look review of the KTM Duke 790.
KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)
Commenting on the introduction of the KTM 200 Duke ABS, Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said, “With the addition of ABS our customers will now have choice of both ABS and non-ABS versions on the KTM 200 Duke.”
KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)
The KTM 200 Duke ABS comes with 3 colours options - Orange, White and Black. The non-ABS variant of the KTM 200 Duke will continue to be available at a price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom-Delhi). KTM currently has 450 exclusive showrooms in India. KTM had earlier displayed the Duke 790 at the Paris Motor Show 2018. Here's our exclusive first look review of the KTM Duke 790.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Paul Pogba Fit as Jose Mourinho Reports Clean Bill of Health for Man Utd
- Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi Says They Have Sold 6 Lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro Units on Day One
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- Green Book Movie Review: A Feelgood and Effective Film