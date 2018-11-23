English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.60 Lakh

The newly introduced KTM 200 Duke gets ABS by BOSCH which provides the bike with more stopping power than the standard model.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 3:04 PM IST
KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)
Bajaj Auto has introduced the KTM 200 Duke ABS at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom-Delhi). The 200 Duke produces 25ps of power and gets racing equipment like the trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and upside down suspension from WP. The newly introduced ABS by BOSCH provides the 200 Duke with even more stopping power. KTM Motorcycles are immensely popular in India and have a huge fan following, thanks to the design, power and pricing in the country.

KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM) KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)

Commenting on the introduction of the KTM 200 Duke ABS, Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said, “With the addition of ABS our customers will now have choice of both ABS and non-ABS versions on the KTM 200 Duke.”

KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM) KTM 200 Duke ABS. (Image: KTM)

The KTM 200 Duke ABS comes with 3 colours options - Orange, White and Black. The non-ABS variant of the KTM 200 Duke will continue to be available at a price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom-Delhi). KTM currently has 450 exclusive showrooms in India. KTM had earlier displayed the Duke 790 at the Paris Motor Show 2018. Here's our exclusive first look review of the KTM Duke 790.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
