KTM 250 Adventure Gets a Price Cut of Upto Rs 25,000, Now priced at Rs 2.30 Lakh

KTM has announced an aggressive special price of Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for its 250 Adventure. The bike now costs almost Rs 25,000 less than its previously listed price. The special promotional price, applicable from 14th July till 31st August, is expected to encourage a faster upgrade to the Adventure segment for biking enthusiasts.

The design elements of the bike are similar to the 390 Adventure, although the 250cc model gets a halogen headlight and an LCD screen. Additionally, the bike gets LED DRL, LED indicators, LED taillight, split-style seats, side-slung exhaust, and an engine cowl.

The 250 Adventure is powered by a BS-VI-compliant 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.5bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox that comes along a slipper and an assist clutch. Unlike the 390 Adventure, the new 250 Adventure does not get the quickshifter option.

Cycle parts on the 250 Adventure include a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock with a 177mm travel range and the upside-down 43mm front forks boasting 170mm of travel – both sourced from WP. Similar to the 390 Adventure, the quarter-litre adventure tourer rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast wheels. The anchoring setup includes a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear rotor, while the safety net includes a switchable, dual-channel ABS system.

KTM also offers PowerParts such as GPS brackets, radiator protection grille, crash bungs, headlamp protection, and handlebar pads for the 250 Adventure.

Also Watch:

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily commuting and weekend escapes outside the city either on or away from the tarmac. Combining top-spec components with latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure sets the benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment. With the special, limited period promotional price, we are confident that the KTM 250 Adventure will attract a lot of interest from adventure enthusiasts and encourage a faster upgrade to this segment. And more importantly, they will have access to a world of exclusive, differentiated Pro Experiences that are specially curated by our experts to help the riders learn the biking skills for different terrains. As a part of KTM Pro Experiences, they will get to understand their bikes better, make the best use of the bike’s potential, ride & network with like-minded riders – and in the process become Pro bikers.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here