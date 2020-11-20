KTM 250 Adventure Launched in India at Rs 2.48 Lakh, EMI Starts at Rs 5,500

The much-awaited announcement from KTM has finally happened as the Austrian automaker has announced the launch of the KTM 250 Adventure which has been priced at Rs 2,48,256 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As per a statement released by the company, the bookings for the 250 Adventure have also commenced at KTM showrooms across India.

The company goes on to say that the KTM 250 Adventure has been launched with the mission of expanding the emerging and rapidly growing segment of adventure motorcycles in India. With this launch, the 250 Adventure has become the entry-point into the now-existing KTM Adventure series of motorcycles in India as it will sit below the bigger KTM 390 Adventure.

The KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248cc DOHC four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is BS-VI emission norm compliant and comes with Electronic Fuel Injection. The engine makes 30 hp and 24 Nm torque and is connected to a 6-speed gearbox which gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

Other features include WP Apex suspension with the rear shock absorber having 177mm travel range with adjustable preload, while the WP Apex upside-down 43 mm front fork boasts of 170mm of travel. The wheel at the front is 19 inches in size and at the back, it is a 17-inch unit and comes with tubeless tyres.

Braking duties are done with Bybre brakes, which are made by Brembo, and feature a large 320mm front brake disc with a 4-piston radially mounted calliper and a 230mm rear disc brake. And yes, the latest KTM gets an ABS system which has an additional off-road mode that can be engaged via a button on the switch cluster.

It also gets a 14.5-litre fuel tank and will offer a range of KTM PowerParts which have been specifically designed to further enhance the aesthetics and performance of the KTM 250 Adventure. The list of KTM PowerParts for the KTM 250 Adventure includes GPS brackets, radiator protection, crash bungs, headlamp protection and handlebar pads.