KTM 250 Adventure Spotted Ahead of Upcoming India Launch Expected Later this Month

The soon to be launched KTM 250 Adventure has been snapped in India. The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle’s launch is expected in the near future. The photos of the upcoming bike have been accessed by India Today and the portal has also reported that the unofficial bookings of the KTM 250 Adventure have begun. In the pictures that have been accessed, one can spot the 250cc dual-sport motorcycle in its orange livery. This body and colour is certainly KTM’s colour. According to the report, a black variant of the bike is also expected to be made available.

The spy shots of the KTM 250 Adventure also show that the bike has got a 5.0-inch TFT screen in black and white. From what is being speculated, the price of the bike is going to be somewhere around the Rs 2.30 lakh mark.

In terms of seating, the soon to be launched two-wheeler will have split seat arrangement and will also have split rear grab rails. For the convenience of the rider, the riding stance has apparently been kept upright and relaxed so that it is comfortable for those who are covering long distances on the KTM 250 Adventure.

The motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. For transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM 250 Adventure comes with fuel injection and is capable of delivering a maximum power of 30 bhp and a peak torque of 24 Nm. The tyres of this two-wheeler are likely to be slimmer than its predecessors.

According to the report, the all new KTM 250 Adventure will most likely be launched by the end of this month. It was being speculated that the two wheeler will be launched in October. However, due to some delays in the RTO homologation process, the launch had to be pushed. From what is being reported, all the formalities on that front are complete.