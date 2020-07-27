KTM 390 Adventure Being Offered With Attractive Financial Schemes, EMI Starting at Rs 6,999

KTM has announced a new ownership plan on the KTM 390 Adventure. Bikers can now get to own the motorcycle for EMIs starting at Rs.6999. The finance plan comprising 80% coverage of the on-the-road price and covering 5 years of ownership is expected to bring the KTM 390 Adventure within the reach of a large number of enthusiasts. The price of KTM 390 Adventure is Rs 3,04,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Customers can also avail other exciting finance offers from Bajaj Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank with upto 95% finance coverage, lower interest rates and flexible tenures. Apart from these, the KTM dealerships are also geared to offer exciting exchange schemes for bikers to trade up to the KTM 390 Adventure.

The KTM 390 Adventure was launched earlier this year, marking KTM’s entry into the emerging adventure touring motorcycle segment in India. The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise.

Also Watch:

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM 390 Adventure is a pivotal addition to our expanding portfolio. The model has seen a phenomenal response since its launch and holds the promise of offering a truly capable and versatile adventure tourer to the biking enthusiasts. While KTM 390 Adventure has seen a very high purchase intent, one of the opportunities we see in accelerating ownership is to make the model more accessible to the enthusiasts. The finance schemes created with partners like Bajaj Finance Ltd & HDFC Bank are expected to address this opportunity and inspire a lot of customers to upgrade.”