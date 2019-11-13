KTM 390 Adventure First Look Review at EICMA 2019 – Watch Video

After years of teasing and rumors, KTM has finally unveiled the 390 Adventure at the EICMA 2019 and it’s one of the most important products for the Indian market. More than the European market itself for which the EICMA show is important, the KTM 390 Adventure holds importance for our domestic market where KTM successfully sells 390 Duke and RC 390. The 390 Adventure will join the two siblings and will have the same styling as the rest two. The 390 Adventure is essentially an off-road-oriented version of the 390 Duke.

While the numerous spy shots have earlier hinted at similar styling like the naked sibling, seeing the production variant up close at the EICMA show reveals that there are significant differences between the two. To start with, the 390 Adventure will have different steering head angle and trail as compared to the 390 Duke. The wheelbase is increased to 1430 mm which is near 80 mm more than the Duke and the ground clearance sits at 200 mm, which is not too much for an ADV. The seat height is 855 mm and it also has a larger fuel tank with 14.5-litre fuel capacity.

All these changes mean the KTM 390 Adventure is also heavier at 158 kg. Other noticeable changes include a wind deflector, 100 section tyre at the front and 130 section at the rear, both of which are alloys. The suspension travel has been increased both at the front and rear thanks to 43 mm USB forks in front and adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The 390 Adventure uses the same 373cc single-cylinder engine as the Duke and will have identical Power and torque figures of 44hp at 9,000rpm and 37Nm at 7,000rpm. It will have the same 6-speed manual gearbox mated to the engine KTM and also gets switchable traction control.

The 390 Adventure will be priced north of Duke 390 which means it can start at upwards of Rs 3 lakh and is scheduled to launch at the Indian Bike Week in December. Once launched, it will compete against the BMW G 310 GS and will be the company’s first BS6 model in India.

