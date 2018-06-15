English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Confirmed for 2019
The launch of the KTM 390 Adventure has been announced officially by the company. It is set to enter the Indian motorcycle market in 2019.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure. (Photo: KTM)
The KTM 390 Adventure has been one of the most sought-after motorcycles as, being a KTM, the 390 Adventure is expected to be one of the best performers in its segment. That’s not it, the KTM 390 Adventure could also be one of the best value for money options in the segment. After several guesses and speculations around the motorcycle, KTM has officially confirmed that the 390 Adventure is set to be launched in India in 2019.
The timing of the announcement, however, is rather interesting as it comes right after BMW’s two-wheeler division – BMW Motorrad announced that they have started accepting bookings for their upcoming offering in the same segment, called the BMW G 310 GS.
As per the statement issued by KTM India, “The model (KTM 390 Adventure) will usher in the Adventure range of motorcycles from KTM in addition to the existing Streetfighter Dukes and Supersport RC”.
Amit Nandi - President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM is a niche brand for a select few. With the 390 Adventure, we would be making our long-awaited entry into the niche premium dual-sport segment which is a very apt segment for Indian roads”
KTM also goes on to say that the 390 Adventure will take inspiration from their Dakar legacy. The Dakar rally is one of the toughest rallies in the world and is seen as a proving ground for all manufacturers. KTM has stood undefeated at this rally since 2001. And the design inspiration, on the other hand, will also be taken from the flagship 1290 Super Adventure.
More details about the motorcycle are expected to be out soon. Watch this space for updates.
More details about the motorcycle are expected to be out soon. Watch this space for updates.
