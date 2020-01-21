KTM 390 Adventure Launched in India at Rs 2.99 Lakh, Bookings Start

KTM announced the price of the most awaited KTM 390 Adventure today. The KTM 390 Adventure was unveiled in India last month at the India Bike Week on 6th December 2019. Bookings commence today, at KTM Showrooms across the country for the 390 Adventure priced at Rs 2,99,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The bike goes on sale from 20 January 2020.

KTM 390 Adventure marks KTM’s entry into the emerging adventure motorcycles market in India. The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise. The 390 Adventure has been designed for adventure travel while being a great ride for everyday city use.

KTM has a legacy in motorsports with over 300 world championships wins spanning over 66 years. KTM has consistently dominated the most difficult rally on the planet named the ‘Dakar rally’, and has won the Championship title 18 times since 2001 with its KTM 450 Rally. The KTM 390 Adventure is inspired from the Dakar winning KTM-450 Rally, deriving much from KTM’s legacy in Rally Racing in terms of chassis, profiling and several specs such as a larger fuel tank, ergonomics and wind protection to ensure a steady, safe and easy ride.

The 390 Adventure features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long-travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeler, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine.

The 390 Adventure comes packed with a set of first in class electronics or rider aids which have been so far limited only to the superbikes in the litre class. The Electronic Control Unit or ECU controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) which allows for better traction on dirt and loose gravel surfaces, Cornering ABS which provides for a safer and sharper ride through the twisties, Offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, Quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting and KTM MY RIDE smartphone connectivity for calls, music and an optional turn-by-turn navigation, all displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display.

The 390 Adventure builds on the versatility of the KTM 390 Duke Engine, a state-of-the-art DOHC single cylinder head technology, derived from KTM´s high-performance race models and electronics such as EFI and ride by wire resulting in class-leading 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque. The KTM 390 Adventure is aimed squarely at motorcyclists who desire a bike to handle short and long tours alike, traversing tarmac roads as well as all kinds of offroad stretches like gravel, slush, water crossing or sand.

KTM India will also be engaging with their adventure community of customers and intenders through dedicated customer engagement programs like the Adventure Day & Global Marquee events like - the Adventure Rally which will involve Global and Indian KTM Mentors providing training and experience to KTM owners on different types of adventure terrains.

