KTM 390 Adventure Spied in India Ahead of Launch: Here’s What to Expect

Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer KTM’s all-new offering KTM 390 Adventure is set to be launched soon and was recently sighted on Indian roads. The bike made its global debut at EICMA 2019 held in Italy. In India, KTM 390 Adventure was unveiled at the 2019 India Bike Week held in Goa in December. The bike, expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, is likely to be launched this month, according to reports. In terms of specifications, the Indian version of KTM 390 will be a bit different.

It won’t have adjustability function on the telescopic forks. During the test drive, it has been revealed that the bike will have a quick-shifter as usual. The rear suspension will have a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit, the report added. KTM 390 Adventure will not have any changes in the wheel’s specifications. It will be equipped with a 17-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 19-inch alloy wheel at the back.

[caption id="attachment_2447989" align="alignnone" width="875"] 2020 KTM 390 Adventure. (Image source: Rushlane)[/caption]

The soon-to-be-launched bike will have LED lights in indicators, headlight and taillight. It will be powered with a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT (Thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal) display showing navigation function. The bike will sport backlight switchgear. KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine from the KTM 390 Duke.

Its brake will have a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc in the back along with Bybre-sourced callipers. The engine will be in BS-VI version. The KTM 390 Adventure will compete against the BMW G 310 GS, which is priced around Rs 3.5 lakh.

