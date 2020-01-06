Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

KTM 390 Adventure Spied in India Ahead of Launch: Here’s What to Expect

The KTM 390 Adventure will be powered by a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine from the KTM 390 Duke.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
KTM 390 Adventure Spied in India Ahead of Launch: Here’s What to Expect
KTM 390 Adventure. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer KTM’s all-new offering KTM 390 Adventure is set to be launched soon and was recently sighted on Indian roads. The bike made its global debut at EICMA 2019 held in Italy. In India, KTM 390 Adventure was unveiled at the 2019 India Bike Week held in Goa in December. The bike, expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, is likely to be launched this month, according to reports. In terms of specifications, the Indian version of KTM 390 will be a bit different.

It won’t have adjustability function on the telescopic forks. During the test drive, it has been revealed that the bike will have a quick-shifter as usual. The rear suspension will have a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit, the report added. KTM 390 Adventure will not have any changes in the wheel’s specifications. It will be equipped with a 17-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 19-inch alloy wheel at the back.

[caption id="attachment_2447989" align="alignnone" width="875"]2020 KTM 390 Adventure. (Image source: Rushlane) 2020 KTM 390 Adventure. (Image source: Rushlane)[/caption]

The soon-to-be-launched bike will have LED lights in indicators, headlight and taillight. It will be powered with a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT (Thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal) display showing navigation function. The bike will sport backlight switchgear. KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine from the KTM 390 Duke.

Its brake will have a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc in the back along with Bybre-sourced callipers. The engine will be in BS-VI version. The KTM 390 Adventure will compete against the BMW G 310 GS, which is priced around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram