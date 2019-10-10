Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KTM 390 Adventure to be Launched at India Bike Week This Year - Report

The bike is expected to be powered by the 373.3cc engine as seen on the 390 Duke that produces 43.5 hp of power at 9,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
KTM 390 Adventure to be Launched at India Bike Week This Year - Report
KTM 390 Adventure. (Image: Facebook.com)

KTM is all set to launch the 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA in Italy. A month following the same, the company is reportedly planning to launch the bike in India at the India Bike Week on December 6 to 7, 2019. Up until now, the bike has been spotted on multiple occasions during its test.

The motorcycle was spotted with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel. In addition to this, a test mule sporting touring-accessories suggesting that the company is also pondering over a touring-focused variant as an option.

As said by KTM India earlier, “The model (KTM 390 Adventure) will usher in the Adventure range of motorcycles from KTM in addition to the existing Streetfighter Dukes and Supersport RC”. KTM also said that the 390 Adventure will take inspiration from their Dakar legacy.

The bike is expected to be powered by the 373.3cc engine as seen on the 390 Duke that produces 43.5 hp of power at 9,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The 390 Adventure is expected to get a specially tuned engine for better low range power. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. When launched in the India market, the bike will directly stack against the newly launched BMW G310 GS.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
