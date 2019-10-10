KTM 390 Adventure to be Launched at India Bike Week This Year - Report
The bike is expected to be powered by the 373.3cc engine as seen on the 390 Duke that produces 43.5 hp of power at 9,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.
KTM 390 Adventure. (Image: Facebook.com)
KTM is all set to launch the 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA in Italy. A month following the same, the company is reportedly planning to launch the bike in India at the India Bike Week on December 6 to 7, 2019. Up until now, the bike has been spotted on multiple occasions during its test.
The motorcycle was spotted with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel. In addition to this, a test mule sporting touring-accessories suggesting that the company is also pondering over a touring-focused variant as an option.
As said by KTM India earlier, “The model (KTM 390 Adventure) will usher in the Adventure range of motorcycles from KTM in addition to the existing Streetfighter Dukes and Supersport RC”. KTM also said that the 390 Adventure will take inspiration from their Dakar legacy.
The bike is expected to be powered by the 373.3cc engine as seen on the 390 Duke that produces 43.5 hp of power at 9,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The 390 Adventure is expected to get a specially tuned engine for better low range power. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. When launched in the India market, the bike will directly stack against the newly launched BMW G310 GS.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Installs Solar Panels in His Rs 142 Crore Mansion
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold