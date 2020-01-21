Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KTM 790 Duke Being Offered at a Massive Discount of Rs 1 Lakh in India

The KTM 790 Duke is the biggest, most powerful KTM bike you can buy in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
KTM 790 Duke Being Offered at a Massive Discount of Rs 1 Lakh in India
KTM Duke 790. (Image: News18.com)

Dealers in India are offering a limited-period discount on KTM 790 Duke model, which comes with the BS-IV compliant engine. According to reports, the two-wheeler can be grabbed at a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. Currently available in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat, Pune, Bengaluru and Guwahati, the bike was introduced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8,63,945. The Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturing company is expected to open its retail stores in 30 cities by the end of April 2020, the report added.

Apart from the discount offer, KTM is also offering KTM-UPSHIFT program, which will provide flexible finance schemes to buyers. In terms of feature, the bike is equipped with 799 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC (Double Overhead cam) engine. It can produce 105 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 87 Nm. The bike also comes with full-LED lighting, full-colour TFT (Thin Film Transistor). It also sports six-speed gearbox benefits from a PASC slip-assist clutch and Quickshifter+.

The bike doesn’t support Bluetooth connectivity. Bikers can avail the feature via Power Parts, the report added.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
