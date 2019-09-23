KTM 790 Duke Launched in India at Rs 8.64 Lakh
The KTM 790 Duke was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA with new 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant that out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque.
KTM 790 Duke. (Image source: KTM)
KTM has launched the 790 Duke in India at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Dubbed as the Scalpel, the production-ready model was displayed for the first time at 2018 EICMA in Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant that out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed transmission.
In June, people who had booked their bike for a token amount of Rs 30,000 were in for a disappointment after the company decided to postpone the launch yet again due to homologation problems in our country. After being spotted testing several times, the bike was last spotted at a parking lot in Karnataka with a saree guard suggesting it was for India.
The bike shares its design language with its younger sibling, the 390 Duke. It comes with a host of electronic aids including Track Mode, Traction Control, Quick Shifter, Motor Slip Regulation, Supermoto Mode and Motorcycle Stability Control with Cornering ABS. Apart from the Track Mode, the bike features three other riding modes including Sport, Street and Rain.
