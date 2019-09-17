KTM 790 Duke to be Launched on September 23
The bike was recently spotted at a parking lot in Karnataka hinting a close proximity arrival.
KTM 790 Duke 2018, (Image: KTM)
KTM has finally asked us to save the dates for the launch of the much-anticipated and much-delayed Duke 790. It recently announced that the upcoming mid-weight Duke will be launched on September 23 after facing a delay of almost a year.
The bike was recently spotted at a parking lot in Karnataka hinting a close proximity arrival. Speculations place the bike in between 8 to 10 lakh which was also suggested by a few WhatsApp forwards that came along the spy photos.
The production-ready KTM 790 Duke was displayed for the first time at 2018 EICMA in Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant.
In 2017 at the same event, the KTM 790 Duke prototype – The Scalpel – was unveiled on stage as well as the exhaust note of its LC8c engine. The KTM 790 Duke punches out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque from the extremely compact and all-new LC8c parallel twin engine with an unrivalled electronics package. From prototype to production, ‘The Scalpel’ lost none of its edges.
