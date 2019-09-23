KTM 790 Duke to Launch in India Today, Watch it Live Here

After a long series of speculations, spy shots and whatnot, the KTM 790 Duke is all set to be launched in India today. And as far as the expectations are concerned, the new KTM middleweight is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh (on-road) and if that is the case, this will repeat the story of its younger sibling – the KTM Duke 390, as the 790 will too offer performance that matches much costlier motorcycles, but at a relatively low price tag. After the launch, the KTM 790 Duke will be the biggest KTM motorcycle on sale in India.

We got our hands on the motorcycle at the 2018 Paris Motor Show where we tell you everything there is to know about it.

WATCH VIDEO:

The production-ready KTM 790 Duke was displayed for the first time at 2018 EICMA in Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant that out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed transmission. What makes it stand out is that it weighs really less which makes this motorcycle feel properly sporty, and also, it gets a host of electronic rider aids which help the motorcycle punch way above its weight.

You can watch the launch of the KTM 790 Duke here:

