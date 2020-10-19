KTM 890 Adventure to Make Global Debut Today, India Launch Uncertain

KTM is gearing up to reveal the 890 Adventure on October 19, 2020. Ahead of this, the company had released images and details of the 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally that sit on a rung above the standard motorcycle.

In terms of design, the standard version that is most likely to make it to our shores sports the same design as the 890 Adventure R, both of which are based on the 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R, respectively. This means one can expect similar headlights, minimal bodywork, low-slung fuel tank and two-piece seat that we saw on the 790 Adventure. Alongside this, the company will also be offering an exhaustive list of aftermarket PowerParts to upgrade the equipment list of the 890 Adventure.

Ahead of this, KTM had revealed the powertrain options for the 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally. The two motorcycles displace the same 889cc as the 890 Duke delivering 105hp at 8,000rpm and 100Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This engine also gets a 20 per cent heavier crankshaft than the 790, which KTM claims adds a sense of stability at low RPM.

KTM is currently prepping to launch the 250 Adventure in India sometime this year and the 890’s entry into India is uncertain.