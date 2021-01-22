KTM 890 Duke Unveiled Globally: Here's Everything You Need to Know 790 Duke-Successor

The Austrian manufacturer KTM has unveiled its latest model 890 Duke, which is the successor of the 790 Duke and sits just below the more powerful variant 890 Duke R. However, the KTM 790 Duke has been discontinued as it was not updated to meet Euro 5 compliance standards. The new 890 adventure lineup is one of the most exciting launches for 2021. Duke 890 features a sloping fuel tank, a bit stepped up sit and two upswept exhausts.

Here is all you need to know about the bike:

Design: The all-new 890 Duke is identical to the 790 Duke. The similarities include LED headlight, fuel tank, plastic tank extension and seats. The height of the seat is 820mm, making it 5mm lower than that of the 790 model.

Engine: The engine of the bike is the same as the one that powers the 890 Duke R. It is a 889cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 115HP of peak power and 91Nm of peak torque. However, it is comparatively 6HP and 7Nm lesser from the Duke 890 R which delivers 121HP and 98Nm of peak outputs.

Electronics: The entire Bosch EMS unit of the bike has been updated and also gets a 6D lean angle sensor.

Price and colours: The bike comes in two colours- black and orange. The price of the bike is expected to hover around Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh.

Availability: The bike is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of the year and is likely to go on sale in international markets soon.