KTM Announces Free Extended Warranty, Roadside Assistance For New Bookings Till September 20

KTM has announced a multi-pronged rewards offer for all customers who book any KTM model before 20th September 2020. As a part of the package, customers will get free three-year additional warranty over and above the existing two-year warranty, free one-year roadside assistance with coverage across the country and a chance to win an iPhone 11 and KTM Fan package every week.

This package is valued at approx. Rs 5000 but comes free of cost to KTM customers for the mentioned limited period. The modalities of participation and contest announcements will be provided on the official social media handles of the KTM brand.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM is the most loved European brand among the biking enthusiasts in India with a phenomenal response for every product upgrade & introduction. To further encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM, we have raised the value proposition by providing a limited period offer of free three years extended warranty and one year road side assistance. All that the customers have to do is rush to our stores and book their favourite KTM to avail the benefits”