KTM Completely Shifts to BS-VI Offerings, Launches 2020 Range

KTM has released the pricing for the Bs-VI compliant lineup for the year 2020 which includes the Duke 125, 200, 250 and the 390. they have also updated the Rc series including the RC 125, RC 200 and the RC 390.

MY2020 200 DUKE. (Image source: KTM)

KTM 200 Duke

Another big improvement is the increased fuel capacity to 13.5 litres from the current 10.2 litres, allowing a 30 per cent additional range. The KTM 200 Duke packs 25 PS of class-leading power and 19.3 Nm of torque as the outgoing model. The all-new 2020 KTM 200 Duke with dual-channel ABS comes at an attractive price of Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), in two new colour options: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

MY2020 390 DUKE. (Image source: KTM)

KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is already available with premium features like ride-by-wire, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS with Supermoto, TFT display and LED headlamps. This machine packs in a class-leading power of 43.5 PS and torque of 37Nm.

The 2020 KTM 390 Duke will additionally come with a Quickshifter+ as a standard feature which has been available only in superbikes so far. This first in class, bi-directional Quickshifter enables the rider to both upshift and downshift gears without the need of using the clutch lever. Quickshifter+ allows faster shifts without compromising the power loss which occurs in normal clutch-gear shifting method.

The 2020 KTM 390 Duke will be available at a price of Rs 2,52,928 (ex-showroom Delhi). It will come in two all-new colours- Silver Metallic and Ceramic White with a fresh graphic design.

MY2020 250 DUKE. (Image source: KTM)

2020 KTM 250 DUKE

With high-end components like open-cartridge upside-down WP forks, slipper clutch, and pre-load adjustable mono shocks this bike is nimble and packs a solid punch at 30 PS power and 24 Nm of torque. The new 2020 KTM 250 Duke is equipped with dual-channel ABS with SuperMoto mode as standard and the model is priced at Rs 2,00,576 (ex-showroom Delhi) in two new colours and decals- Silver Metallic and Dark Galvano. The 2020 KTM 125 Duke will be available from the end of February at a price of Rs 1,38,041 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The KTM’s RC range represents KTM’s Ready to Race ethos adapted for the street. Styled after modern-day competition street-racers, the RC models are inspired by KTM’s Moto3 factory racers. The range comprising RC390, RC200 and RC125 come with all new colours and graphics. The 2020 KTM RC200 gets upgraded with dual-channel ABS as standard. While being BS-VI compliant, each of the bikes will maintain their performance parameters in power and torque.

PRICE: The prices for the 2020 RC range are as follows:

· RC125: Rs 1,55,277 (ex-showroom Delhi)

· RC200: Rs 1,96,768 (ex-showroom Delhi)

· RC390: Rs 2,48,075 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: “KTM has nurtured a base of over 2.5 lac biking enthusiasts in the last 7 years through its Duke and RC range, offering the technology and performance they had never seen before. The 2020 KTM range brings in a lot of excitement with refreshed looks across every model. We have lifted the bar by adding features like a bi-directional Quickshifter in the Duke390 which have been restricted only in the litre-class motorcycles till date. The upgrade on KTM 200 Duke is a huge milestone, and we believe it places this key model at an inflexion point which will help us not only gain volumes and share but also expand the premium motorcycle segment in the country, giving the aspirants of sports motorcycles a perfect upgrade. The new 2020 range further strengthens our mission to offer the most complete range of performance motorcycles in the premium sports motorcycle segment. We have upgraded our entire range to BS-VI compliant norms at a nominal price increase ranging from Rs. 3,300 to 6,500”.

Sale of BS-VI compliant 125 Duke and RC125 will start at the end of February while the sale for all other models in the KTM family has started. The KTM 790 Duke will also transition from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms post-April 2020. True to its “Ready to Race” philosophy, KTM has an unparalleled legacy in motorsports with over 300+ world championships spanning over 66 years since 1953. Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence across 365 cities & 460 stores. KTM has built a strong customer base of over 2.5 lac biking enthusiasts in this short period of time. The partnership of Bajaj Auto Limited and KTM is over 12 years old, with Bajaj Auto Limited owning 48 per cent stake in KTM-AG.

