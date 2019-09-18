Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
1-min read

KTM Hikes Prices for Duke 125 and RC 125 Motorcycles in India

KTM has cited the hike in order to increase dealer margins for the 125s.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
KTM Hikes Prices for Duke 125 and RC 125 Motorcycles in India
KTM RC 125. (Photo: KTM)
KTM India has announced a price hike for the Duke 125 and the RC 125 motorcycle. According to the revised prices, the Duke 125 will cost one Rs 1.32 lakh after an increase of Rs 2,248 and the RC 125 will cost Rs 1.48 lakh after a hike of Rs 1,537 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). KTM has cited the hike in order to increase dealer margins for the 125s.

The KTM RC 125 and Duke 125 is powered by the same single-cylinder liquid-cooled 124.7cc engine that makes 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque. What’s interesting is that this engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission. It gets a huge 300mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear.

Other than the committed riding position with a fully-faired setup, both the motorcycles feature the same components. Case in point, the inverted telescopic unit at the front and the monoshock at the rear. Both the bikes are based on a trellis frame and come with a single channel ABS.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
