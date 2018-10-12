English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KTM Duke 790 First Look Review – Paris Motor Show 2018
The KTM Duke 790 was on display during the Paris Motor Show 2018 and we bring you an exclusive first look review.
KTM Duke 790. (Image: News18.com)
KTM Motorcycles are immensely successful in India and have a huge fan following, thanks to the design, power and pricing in the country. However, the highest spec model is the KTM Duke 390, and not any other high capacity motorcycle. So it’s obvious that people are expecting KTM to launch high capacity bikes in India, especially the newly revealed KTM Duke 70, which makes a perfect mid size motorcycle here. The KTM Duke 790 was on display during the Paris Motor Show 2018 and we bring you an exclusive first look review.
The production-ready KTM 790 Duke was displayed for the 1st time at EICMA, Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant.
Last year at the same event, the KTM 790 Duke prototype – The Scalpel – was unveiled on stage as well as the exhaust note of its LC8c engine. The KTM 790 Duke punches out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque from the extremely compact and all-new LC8c parallel twin engine with an unrivaled electronics package. From prototype to production, ‘The Scalpel’ lost none of its edges.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
