KTM Duke 790 Launch Postponed Yet Again, To Arrive in India by 2020

Once again, the much-awaited KTM 790 Duke won’t be arriving in time this year. Pushing the launch to 2020, KTM has cited unprecedented problems with the homologation process. The motorcycle which is required to be homologated by the motor vehicle authorities of the country has delayed.

This news comes a few days after the bike was spotted testing at the Bajaj training facility in February this year. A few other luck laden countries are already enjoying KTM’s mid-weight streetfighter, while the brand’s aficionados in India have to wait for another year.

Reports suggest that a few dealers had already commenced bookings for the bike for a token amount of Rs 30,000. But we regret to inform that the buyers are in for some serious disappointment.

The production-ready KTM 790 Duke was displayed for the first time at 2018 EICMA in Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant.

In 2017 at the same event, the KTM 790 Duke prototype – The Scalpel – was unveiled on stage as well as the exhaust note of its LC8c engine. The KTM 790 Duke punches out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque from the extremely compact and all-new LC8c parallel twin engine with an unrivaled electronics package. From prototype to production, ‘The Scalpel’ lost none of its edges.