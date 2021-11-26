KTM India Launches Pro-XP App - All Details Here

The KTM community in India is an ever-expanding one, given the immense capability and popularity of the brand’s motorcycles. To further encourage this steady growth, KTM has launched the Pro-XP app in the country. It is housed in the KTM India owners’ app, which is available on Apple’s app store and Google Play Store, along with KTM Service, which should make it a lot easier for all KTM owners to access. The KTM Pro-XP app allows owners to record and track personal rides, create new rides, connect with the KTM community, and, of course, share those experiences.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto, said, “The new KTM PRO-XP app is designed for new age bikers who want to amplify their biking experiences through recording, sharing and engaging with other KTM owners. It’s a unique platform where bikers can announce their rides, join each other, and record special moments for sharing. It’s the one-stop destination for bikers to engage with one another, document their rides, set up groups or sign up for specially curated KTM led pro-experiences. We are sure KTM owners will love this app and add a new dimension to their biking passion.”

But, that’s not all there is to it. KTM owners in India can also book curated KTM Pro-Experiences events through the app. One can even start a ride, or search and join rides of fellow KTM owners. The ‘Discover’ tab on the Pro-XP app even allows riders to book KTM’s curated PRO-XP events which cover a range of riding experiences - Off-Road Adventure, Street and Track. KTM has developed this app in partnership with Kogo, which is responsible for the KogoBot, which allows one to track their road trips with the help of AI with ease.

