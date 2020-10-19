KTM Launches 'Pro Experience' Initiatives With Adventure Tours and Track Days For Customers

KTM has announced the launch of a range of properties aimed at delivering a premium, pro-biking experience for KTM owners. This includes KTM Adventure Tours which are long-distance tours guided by experts covering varied terrains across breath-taking locations, KTM Rides which are rides over long weekends covering several destinations – mix of riding and tarmac thrills and lastly KTM Track Day which consists of a day of learning at the track with track riding sessions with racing experts.

KTM has roped in reputed trainers to guide its owners through these experiences. The trainers have established riders and specialists for trails, tarmac and track. They will be the guiding force behind these programs and join the owners on these Pro Experiences to share their skills & experiences. A few of the trainers include Nilesh Dhumal - Head Trainer at Big Rock Dirt Park, Ouseph Chacko – Founder & Instructor at The School of Dirt, Philippe Geelhand – Founder & Instructor at PP Adventure Rides and Varad More – Trainer at 21 Enduro Park as the Master Trainers for the Adventure properties. For tarmac & track, KTM has roped in Emmanuel Jebaraj - Founder of Gusto Racing and a 7-time National Racing Champion as the Master Trainer.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM is the most loved European motorcycling brand among the biking enthusiasts in India and we would like to provide world-class pro-biking experiences to our customers. When they buy a KTM, they would not only get an outstanding machine but also get access to pro-experiences on track, adventure or street. We are delighted to announce our first set of Pro-Experiences as well as welcome Nilesh Dhumal, Philippe Geelhand, Ouseph Chacko, Varad More and Emmanuel Jebraj as Master Trainers and programme designers. As an introductory delight, 1000 lucky customers buying a KTM between 17th October and 30th November will get complementary Pro-Experiences.”