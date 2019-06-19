KTM RC 125 ABS launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh in India

KTM has launched their highly anticipated 125cc version of their RC series of motorcycles – the KTM RC 125 in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the ABS-equipped RC 125 has started across the 470 KTM showrooms in the country with deliveries to begin from the end of June.

Inspired by KTM’s MotoGP machine – the RC16, this fully faired bike, as per the company, is adept at conquering the track and street alike. It comes with KTM’s iconic steel trellis frame, upside down front suspension by WP and triple clamp handlebar to provide sporty handling. It gets a new look thanks to two new colour options but still has a resemblance to the KTM RC 200 and the KTM RC 390.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, Vice President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM motorcycles are built to a purpose of winning performance and handling. It is no different with the RC 125 which will provide a true KTM experience to the motorcycle enthusiast seeking to enter our Supersport world. It carries Moto GP genes from its sibling, the much-celebrated RC16”

The KTM RC 125 is powered a single-cylinder liquid-cooled 124.7cc engine that makes 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque. What’s interesting is that this engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission. It gets a huge 300mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear.

In terms of safety, KTM is offering a single-channel ABS setup and helping the RC 125 further with its sporty credentials, the motorcycle tips in at 154.2 kilos dry. However, a typical KTM RC characteristic remains which is a relatively smaller fuel tank, which in the case of the 125 is 9.5 litre.