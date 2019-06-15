KTM RC 125 Teased Ahead of Launch - Watch Video

Our days of squinting at grainy spy shots of the upcoming KTM RC 125 will soon be over as a new teaser released by the company suggests that the launch is closer and imminent. A few of the showrooms throughout the country have even begun the bookings for the new model.

The Austrian bikemaker saw an impressive turnout of its entry-level 125-cc Duke and citing the demand, even increased the price of the bike thrice in three months. We are not sure if its faired sibling will live up to what benchmark that Duke has set considering our market’s affinity towards naked streetfighter that has been long favoured over faired committed motorcycles.

Catering to the young entry-level enthusiasts, the RC 125 will start hitting the showrooms later this month with deliveries expected to begin soon after it. As for the pricing, we expect to be priced at a premium of around Rs 10,000 over its naked streetfighter sibling Duke 125 which can be bought for Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Get ready to unlock the Moto GP racer in you! The all-new KTM RC 125 is arriving soon.Stay Tuned! #KTMIndia #ReadyToRace #RC125 #MotoGPGene pic.twitter.com/9DxLAdNJ6G — KTM India (@India_KTM) June 13, 2019

As for the bike, it will share similar design cues with its elder siblings RC 200 and RC 390, which means you can expect the same headlamp unit that houses a twin-LED setup along with LED DRLs. The instrument cluster is a fully digital setup that comes with ample of information. On the safety, front, the bike can be expected with a single-channel ABS and rear lift mitigation that will come as standard. In terms of pricing, the RC 125 will lock horns with the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.