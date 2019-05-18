Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KTM RC 125 to Go on Sale This July: Reports

It is unclear if the KTM RC125 that is coming to our shores will share any similarities with the one that has been on sale abroad for a few years now.

News18.com

May 18, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
KTM RC 125 spyshot (Imgage courtesy: ZigWheels)
The KTM Duke 125 sent ripples across the entry-level streetfighter segment after it was launched. The same success has now buoyed KTM to introduce its fully-faired sibling, RC 125 into the Indian turf.

It is unclear if the model coming to our shores will share any similarities with the one that is sold abroad for a few years now. It was recently spotted in India and featured an underbelly exhaust instead of a side-mounted unit seen on the international models. In addition to this, the Indian model also ships with a secondary mud-guard along with a mandatory saree guard. An Autocar report suggests that the bike is set to go on sale in the third week of June, with deliveries slated for the first week of July.

Mechanically, the bike will sport the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine, DOHC, liquid-cooled motor, as the Duke 125, that produces 14.5 hp and 12 Nm of torque. It will also share the same suspension setup and the same brake apparatus as its sibling. This also means that the bike will ditch the dual channel ABS for a single-channel unit.

We expect the RC 125 to be priced at a premium of about Rs 20,000 over the Duke 125 which is currently on sale at Rs 1.25 lakh.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
