KTM RC 200 Black Colour Variant Launched at Rs 1.77 Lakh

KTM has launched a new black colour variant for its supersport model – the KTM RC 200. The new variant is in addition to the already existing White colour variant. The black KTM RC 200 has been priced at Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)The KTM RC 200 is powered by a liquid-cooled DOHC engine delivering best-in-class 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. KTM’s MotoGP genes are evident in the steel trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and its sporty bodywork. It also comes with premium components such as upside down (USD) front forks, multifunctional digital console and clip-on handlebars make the RC 200 a complete package for ambitious racers.Speaking on the occasion Amit Nandi - President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines. The RC 200 constitutes a significant part of the KTM portfolio and it is only fair that we broaden the choice for our customers with the addition of a new Black colour option"Sales of the KTM RC 200 have begun across the KTM showrooms in 320 cities.