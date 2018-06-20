English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KTM RC 200 Black Colour Variant Launched at Rs 1.77 Lakh
The KTM RC 200 black colour variant is in addition to the already existing white colour variant.
KTM RC 200 is now available in a black colour option. (Photo: KTM)
KTM has launched a new black colour variant for its supersport model – the KTM RC 200. The new variant is in addition to the already existing White colour variant. The black KTM RC 200 has been priced at Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The KTM RC 200 is powered by a liquid-cooled DOHC engine delivering best-in-class 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. KTM’s MotoGP genes are evident in the steel trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and its sporty bodywork. It also comes with premium components such as upside down (USD) front forks, multifunctional digital console and clip-on handlebars make the RC 200 a complete package for ambitious racers.
Speaking on the occasion Amit Nandi - President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines. The RC 200 constitutes a significant part of the KTM portfolio and it is only fair that we broaden the choice for our customers with the addition of a new Black colour option"
Sales of the KTM RC 200 have begun across the KTM showrooms in 320 cities.
Also Watch
The KTM RC 200 is powered by a liquid-cooled DOHC engine delivering best-in-class 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. KTM’s MotoGP genes are evident in the steel trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and its sporty bodywork. It also comes with premium components such as upside down (USD) front forks, multifunctional digital console and clip-on handlebars make the RC 200 a complete package for ambitious racers.
Speaking on the occasion Amit Nandi - President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines. The RC 200 constitutes a significant part of the KTM portfolio and it is only fair that we broaden the choice for our customers with the addition of a new Black colour option"
Sales of the KTM RC 200 have begun across the KTM showrooms in 320 cities.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I’m a Proud Mother Today: Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas’s Mom
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track