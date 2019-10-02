KTM RC 390 Stolen From Showroom After Thief Posing as Customer Submits Fake Driver's Licence

A conman walked into a KTM showroom posing as a prospective customer in Bengaluru's Indiranagar and drove away with an expensive sports bike after submitting a fake driving licence and phone number on September 25. Police said the conman who gave his name as Rajkumar alias John Raju, showed interest in buying the KTM RC 390 sports bike whose ex-showroom price in Bengaluru is Rs 2.44 lakh. He sought to test-ride the KTM RC 390 sports bike before finalising the purchase deal. The showroom staff gave him the motorbike around 4:23 pm after collecting his driving licence and contact number.

But when the "customer" didn't return after long, N Sarvana, an executive at the showroom, tried to reach out to him over the phone but it was not reachable, a report said. The staffer then checked his driver's licence and found it fake. A complaint was immediately lodged at the Indiranagar police station. Police believe that the suspect had carefully observed the test-ride procedure before the incident. CCTV footage of the showroom and the locality is being screened by the police to get leads about the person who went absconding with the bike. Details of the motorbike have also been shared the with traffic police in order to track down the rider and nab him.

