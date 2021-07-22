KTM RC 8C Limited Edition Track-Only Sportsbike Unveiled, Gets 890 Duke Engine

Many people have concerns over if street-legal superbikes are actually safe. Similar concerns were shared by KTM CEO Stefan Pierer in 2015 because of which he discontinued the brand’s revered RC8 model and stopped the future production of street-legal superbikes. Since then, fans of KTM have missed the RC8 models of the company, waiting for them to return.

Now, all the fans have rejoiced at the fact as the House of Mattighofen lifts the cover on its brand-new RC 8C model. While the bike is not street-legal, it has a swing of upgrades to its already amazing experience.

The new KTM has an ultra-light aluminium Drymag wheelset, a specialised airbox, and a racing air filter, as well as a custom 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame. Team Orange also uses a new composite subframe in line with the lightweight construction. The redesigned unit also serves as a gasoline tank, centralising the bulk for improved handling and stability. The revolutionary superbike has RC16-inspired carbon Kevlar-reinforced GRP bodywork from the Red Bull KTM and Tech 3 KTM MotoGP teams. All of the diet pieces add up to a 308-pound dry weight for the RC 8C, which is about 60 pounds less than its street-legal sibling, the 890 Duke R.

Aside from the tight diet, KTM also added more muscle to the RC 8C. The same LC8c parallel-twin that powers the firm’s 890 Duke R lies behind the MotoGP-inspired chassis. The liquid-cooled, eight-valve, 889cc engine, on the other hand, receives an Akrapovic titanium muffler and racing tune. As a result, the LC8c now produces 128 horsepower (as opposed to the 121 stated by its road-going brother). Of course, more power is useless without more stopping power, which the Ready to Race brand delivers with high-end components.

The Brembo Stylema callipers offer more than enough bite to put the RC 8C to a standstill, with dual 290mm discs up front and a single 260mm rotor rear. KTM only sweetens the deal by including a Brembo 19RCS Corsa Corta radial master cylinder with superbike-worthy binders. The Corsa Corta has MotoGP-inspired technology that allows riders to alter the braking system’s “bite point" using an easily accessible selector at the head of the master cylinder.

