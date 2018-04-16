English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KTM RC390 Takes on Royal Enfield Standard 350 in a Tug-of-War [Video]
Watch video of Austrian sports bike KTM RC390 vs Royal Enfield Standard 350 in a tug-of-war.
(Image: YouTube)
Royal Enfield has always been treated as a benchmark in India when it comes to strength and reliability and winning from Royal Enfield’s iconic Bullet model in a tug-of-war is a lot more than just a win. In a recent video that went viral on social media, KTM RC390 sports bike is seen taking over Royal Enfield Standard 360 in a tug-of-war competition.
Most of the people were expecting the Royal Enfield to win at first due to its weight and engine but the competition turned out in the favor of KTM RC 390 as the Austrian machine is powered by a 373 cc, liquid cooled engine that produces 43 bhp and churns out 36 Nm on torque. On the other hand, despite having a heavy engine, the Royal Enfield Standard 350 churns out 28 Nm of torque.
The pillion rider on the KTM RC390 also helped the sports bike more traction. Although these bikes belong to completely different segment and have negligible similarities but these competitions are always popular among the bikers community to find out which bike is better and winning over the legacy of Royal Enfield itself is a huge prize.
Recently, Bajaj also tried to mark their territory in the cruising segment which is dominated by the Royal Enfield motorcycles by taking a jibe and comparing the Royal Enfield’s bike with elephants. The advertisement attracted a lot of eyeballs but was also criticised by many Royal Enfield loyalists.
