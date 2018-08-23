English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KTM Stunt Show to Take Place in Delhi on August 25
KTM Stunt show has been organized at, Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Meerut, Jammu, Udaipur, Saharanpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and many other towns.
(Image: KTM)
Loading...
KTM has announced that it will be conducting the KTM Stunt show in Delhi on August 25. The show in Delhi will be a platform for the professional stunt riders to showcase their skills. Till now, KTM Stunt show has been organized at, Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Meerut, Jammu, Udaipur, Saharanpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and many other towns.
The Stunt show will be held in MCD Community Center Tahirpur, (Opp. Poorvi Dilli Khel Parisar) Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden and will begin at 6 pm. KTM will also be displaying their 2018 range for the fans. The Bajaj-owned company says the Stunt show has been conceptualized to make the customer experience the racing genes of the KTM bikes.
Poster for the KTM Stunt show. (Image: KTM)
The Austrian bike manufacturers believe that this show will give KTM owners an understanding of the performance of the RCs and also an opportunity to compete and interact with fellow KTM owners on a free track.
Also Watch
The Stunt show will be held in MCD Community Center Tahirpur, (Opp. Poorvi Dilli Khel Parisar) Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden and will begin at 6 pm. KTM will also be displaying their 2018 range for the fans. The Bajaj-owned company says the Stunt show has been conceptualized to make the customer experience the racing genes of the KTM bikes.
Poster for the KTM Stunt show. (Image: KTM)
The Austrian bike manufacturers believe that this show will give KTM owners an understanding of the performance of the RCs and also an opportunity to compete and interact with fellow KTM owners on a free track.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
- Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Liquid Cooling, 6GB RAM Launched; to Take on The OnePlus 6
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...