KTM Stunt Show to Take Place in Delhi on August 25

KTM Stunt show has been organized at, Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Meerut, Jammu, Udaipur, Saharanpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and many other towns.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
(Image: KTM)
KTM has announced that it will be conducting the KTM Stunt show in Delhi on August 25. The show in Delhi will be a platform for the professional stunt riders to showcase their skills. Till now, KTM Stunt show has been organized at, Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Meerut, Jammu, Udaipur, Saharanpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and many other towns.

The Stunt show will be held in MCD Community Center Tahirpur, (Opp. Poorvi Dilli Khel Parisar) Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden and will begin at 6 pm. KTM will also be displaying their 2018 range for the fans. The Bajaj-owned company says the Stunt show has been conceptualized to make the customer experience the racing genes of the KTM bikes.

Poster for the KTM Stunt show. (Image: KTM) Poster for the KTM Stunt show. (Image: KTM)

The Austrian bike manufacturers believe that this show will give KTM owners an understanding of the performance of the RCs and also an opportunity to compete and interact with fellow KTM owners on a free track.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
