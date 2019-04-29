KTM to Open Motohall Museum in Austria

The KTM Motohall opens Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Mattighofen, Austria. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

On May 11, 2019, the Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer KTM will open a new museum focusing on the brand's history next to the company headquarters in Mattighofen, Austria. Built on a 10,000-square-meter site, the KTM Motohall will feature three exhibition levels showcasing the brand's core values as well as its emblematic models and racing champions. To start, visitors will be able to see the complete design process of a KTM motorcycle, from initial sketches to the finished product.Next, an exhibition of around 70 of the brand's motorcycles charts the key technical evolutions emanating from the KTM workshops. Finally, a spectacular 360-degree video installation celebrates the champions of racing who have left their mark on the sport and on the KTM brand.Visitors can also visit a working restoration workshop in the basement, where they can see older cycles being restored by experts. Various festivities are scheduled for the weekend of May 11-12, 2019, following which KTM Motohall will be open each week from Tuesday to Sunday.