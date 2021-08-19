Kuwait to Resume International Commercial Flights With India and Multiple Countries

Kuwait has announced to resume commercial international flights with multiple countries, mostly from South East Asia and Egypt. Among the countries in SE Asia are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The flights will be resumed while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

Kuwait suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India in late April 2021 due to COVID-19 situation in the country. The move came after instructions from health authorities. Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers were allowed to enter the country. Operations of freight flights continued during the period.

Over one million Indian community members live in Kuwait, the largest expatriate community in the country, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Earlier, the UK, UAE announced relaxations on flights from India amid the improving COVID-19 situation in the country.

Kuwait earlier allowed direct flights to 12 countries from July 1. The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here