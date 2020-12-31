Kuwait to Resume International Flight Operations From January 2, 2021 Basis Covid-19 Development

Kuwait will resume flight operations at the Kuwait International Airport from January 2, 2021, the country's Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. In a statement on Tuesday, Saad Al-Otaibi, the DGCA spokesman, said the resumption of flights will begin on Saturday at 4 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, he added that all decisions might shift according to coronavirus development.

The Kuwaiti government had decided to suspend all international commercial flights from and to the country and close its land and sea border crossings from December 21 to January 1, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The continuation of this decision will be reviewed in light of new matters, with the exception of cargo and shipping operations, according to government officials.

This news comes almost a week after Kuwait closed its borders in light of the new strain of virus that was found in the UK. The country closed their borders and suspended commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus strain.

Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders on Sunday and suspended international commercial flights for a renewable week although foreign flights already in the country can leave. The measures do not apply to movement of goods from countries where the new COVID-19 strain has not appeared, said a ministry statement carried on state news agency SPA.

Neighbouring Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights and close its land and sea borders from 11 p.m. on Monday until Jan. 1, the government communications office said. Cargo operations will continue, it added.

In Oman, land, air and sea borders will be shut for one week starting Tuesday, state television reported.

Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.