Kymco Revonex Electric Motorcycle First Look Review at EICMA 2019

No motor show in this day and age is complete without electric vehicles and when we talk about electric vehicles, well, Kymco has definitely got it right as they’ve come out with this pretty-looking motorcycle. And what an exciting electric motorcycle this is, I mean, look at it! It’s called as the Kymco Revonex and it is expected to be launched as a production model in the year 2021.

WATCH VIDEO:

Since battery technology, charging time of the battery and the range that the battery would be capable of delivering will probably change by 2021, Kymco hasn’t really spoken about that department at all right now. But what we do know is that the Revonex will come with a 6-speed transmission to make sure they keep the rewarding feeling of shifting gears alive in their electric vehicles too. The Revonex is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and will do a 100-200 km/h in 8.7 seconds.

It gets some top-of-the-line hardware too as it comes with Metzeler Racetec RR tires, Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension and will offer electronic rider aids like traction control, ABS and rear-wheel lift mitigation. The engine, or the motor, in this case, will also offer an acoustic experience, unlike any other motorcycle at the time of the launch. And it will offer four riding modes which to choose from. On top of all this, you have a fantastic colour TFT instrument panel as well.

So all in all, while there are still some things that we don’t know about the motorcycle as of now, it is definitely set to be an exciting machine once it gets launched globally in 2021.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.