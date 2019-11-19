Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Kymco Revonex Electric Motorcycle First Look Review at EICMA 2019

No motor show is complete without electric vehicles nowadays and at EICMA 2019, Kymco came out with the Revonex that packs top-of-the-line electric rider aids and hardware, all packed in a very pretty-looking package.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:November 19, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kymco Revonex Electric Motorcycle First Look Review at EICMA 2019
Kymco RevoNEX. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

No motor show in this day and age is complete without electric vehicles and when we talk about electric vehicles, well, Kymco has definitely got it right as they’ve come out with this pretty-looking motorcycle. And what an exciting electric motorcycle this is, I mean, look at it! It’s called as the Kymco Revonex and it is expected to be launched as a production model in the year 2021.

WATCH VIDEO:

Since battery technology, charging time of the battery and the range that the battery would be capable of delivering will probably change by 2021, Kymco hasn’t really spoken about that department at all right now. But what we do know is that the Revonex will come with a 6-speed transmission to make sure they keep the rewarding feeling of shifting gears alive in their electric vehicles too. The Revonex is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and will do a 100-200 km/h in 8.7 seconds.

It gets some top-of-the-line hardware too as it comes with Metzeler Racetec RR tires, Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension and will offer electronic rider aids like traction control, ABS and rear-wheel lift mitigation. The engine, or the motor, in this case, will also offer an acoustic experience, unlike any other motorcycle at the time of the launch. And it will offer four riding modes which to choose from. On top of all this, you have a fantastic colour TFT instrument panel as well.

So all in all, while there are still some things that we don’t know about the motorcycle as of now, it is definitely set to be an exciting machine once it gets launched globally in 2021.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram